Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 14,641 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 116.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 109.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 279,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 145,695 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 3.0% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $3,995,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE EQT opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.