Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $305,000 Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $252.81 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $183.55 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.04.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

