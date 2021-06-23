Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $324,000 Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $98.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.22. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

