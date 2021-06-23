Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Covanta were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Covanta by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after purchasing an additional 432,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,980,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Covanta by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 342,581 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Covanta by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in Covanta by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,702,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVA opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 440.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

