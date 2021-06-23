Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $368,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $91.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $92.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.47.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

