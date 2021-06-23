Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 54.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,475,000 after buying an additional 1,292,607 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after buying an additional 2,626,257 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,945,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,856,000 after buying an additional 983,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,852,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,864,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,756,000 after buying an additional 46,470 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.69.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

