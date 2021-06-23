Modern Investment Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $194,260.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00022763 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004981 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000186 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001956 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002047 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

