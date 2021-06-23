Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $207.50 and last traded at $208.49. 205,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,942,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $837,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,101,556 shares of company stock worth $279,531,183. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

