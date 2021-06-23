Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will post $2.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $10.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of TAP opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 583,818 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $20,156,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

