Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 1,897 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,437 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $448,085.34.

On Monday, May 10th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $509,836.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $692,139.42.

On Thursday, April 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $330,125.90.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $353.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.38, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.93 and a 12-month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.