Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 340,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,206. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.06. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.