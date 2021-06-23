Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has an average rating of “Hold”.

TEZNY opened at $22.57 on Monday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

