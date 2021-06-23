Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,789 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $2,409,268.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,507,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,970,897.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

NASDAQ MORN traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.42. The company had a trading volume of 69,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.96. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.19 and a 1-year high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

