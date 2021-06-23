Morses Club (LON:MCL) PT Raised to GBX 100

Morses Club (LON:MCL) had its price objective upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Tuesday.

Get Morses Club alerts:

LON MCL opened at GBX 91.45 ($1.19) on Tuesday. Morses Club has a 52-week low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.60. The company has a market cap of £121.20 million and a P/E ratio of 463.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Morses Club’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Morses Club’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

In other Morses Club news, insider Gary Marshall bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £152,500 ($199,242.23).

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.