MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading 5.9% Higher

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.27 and last traded at $34.11. 102,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,996,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 153.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

