(MSL.TO) (TSE:MSL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of (MSL.TO) (TSE:MSL) (NASDAQ:MSLI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.65. (MSL.TO) shares last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 21,975 shares trading hands.

(MSL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MSL)

Merus Labs International Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company’s products include Elantan, Isoket, Deponit, Sintrom, Emselex/Enablex, Surgestone, Provames, Speciafoldine, Tredemine, Salagen, Estraderm MX and Vancocin.

