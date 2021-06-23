Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80.

