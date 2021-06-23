Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,636 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OHI opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.39 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

