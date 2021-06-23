Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of WMB opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

