Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 14,789 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 38.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.75. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $271.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

