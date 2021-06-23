Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,841 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FCX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.