Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 331,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $44,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.65. 85,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,554,511. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $115.04 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.28.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

