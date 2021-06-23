Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 3,095 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,890 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,873,559 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $253,902,000 after acquiring an additional 221,145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $119,686,406.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $438,878,304.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,303,651 shares of company stock worth $2,426,595,808. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.60. The company had a trading volume of 72,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $118.02 and a one year high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.07.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

