Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 433 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $238.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.83.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

