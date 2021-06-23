Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $17,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.65.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.56. The company had a trading volume of 220,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,600,266. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

