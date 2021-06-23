Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,020,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,136,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after buying an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140,227. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

