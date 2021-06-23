Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,675 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $17,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,503.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,006,750. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,900. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -255.49 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

