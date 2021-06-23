Mysterium Hits 24-Hour Volume of $232,061.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $232,061.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00054221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.00638737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00078170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038855 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

