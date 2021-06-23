N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.74). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 55.10 ($0.72), with a volume of 915,131 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £256.03 million and a PE ratio of 20.90.

In other N Brown Group news, insider Joshua Alliance purchased 7,375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,572,500 ($5,974,000.52).

N Brown Group Company Profile (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

