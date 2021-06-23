NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.85% of NanoString Technologies worth $25,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $340,323.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,664.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,680 shares of company stock worth $10,153,074. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.71. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.85.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NSTG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

