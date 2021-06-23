NAOS Finance (NAOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.58 Million

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001201 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $1.14 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00115165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00164049 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,921.91 or 1.00229282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002477 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

