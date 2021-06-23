Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $1,180,070.40 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $1,180,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,465 shares in the company, valued at $46,764,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,034 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $106,088.40.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jonathan Sheena sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $334,826.73.

On Monday, March 29th, Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $49,194.70.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $110.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Natera by 6.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Natera by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Natera by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

