Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,625 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $134,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Natera by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Natera by 170.7% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $511,026.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $353,879.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,764,792.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,526 shares of company stock worth $30,680,936 over the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.91.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $110.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.15. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

