Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $155.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.36.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,490. Natera has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.15.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $49,194.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,427,273. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $963,410.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,680.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,526 shares of company stock worth $30,680,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after acquiring an additional 315,811 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 4.0% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,972,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Natera by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,885,000 after purchasing an additional 195,279 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

