National Bank Financial Lowers Kinross Gold (TSE:K) to Sector Perform Overweight

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.66.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

K opened at C$7.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.88 billion and a PE ratio of 5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.56 and a twelve month high of C$13.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.28.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$461,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,633,470. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.