National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in National Grid by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in National Grid by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in National Grid by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NGG opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGG. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

