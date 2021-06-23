nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director William J. Ruh Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $315,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.25.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of nCino by 146.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $21,723,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in nCino by 2.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in nCino by 12.3% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

