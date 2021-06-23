NEST Protocol Trading Down 27.3% This Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.83 million and $7.42 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00051449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00019865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.16 or 0.00631705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00076320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,263.63 or 0.06969853 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

