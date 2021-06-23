Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NTOIY opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.56. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $39.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

