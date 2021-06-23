NestEGG Coin Price Tops $0.0074 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. NestEGG Coin has a market capitalization of $311,929.01 and $1,375.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00022966 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005048 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001618 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001974 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002045 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

NestEGG Coin (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NestEGG Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

