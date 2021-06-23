NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.890-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.450-4.650 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.37.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.91. 22,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

