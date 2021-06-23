Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 4,774 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.23% of AptarGroup worth $206,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,669,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after acquiring an additional 282,530 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $30,143,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AptarGroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $141.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.78 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $932,537.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,313.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

