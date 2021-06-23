Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 498,611 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,611 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $273,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $135.64 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $86.68 and a one year high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.05. The company has a market cap of $153.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

