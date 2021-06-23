Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,971 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Prologis worth $228,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Prologis by 140.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 693,188 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,129,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $1,377,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 10.0% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $121.85 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.93 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

