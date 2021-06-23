Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $196.82 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,201,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 186,538 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $196,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after buying an additional 1,985,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $22,624,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.12.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

