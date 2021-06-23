Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,361,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.46% of MKS Instruments worth $251,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $171.49 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.89.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

