Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 32,538 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,416,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,538 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $241,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total value of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,530 shares of company stock worth $2,553,355 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

NYSE BFAM opened at $150.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,501.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.52. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

