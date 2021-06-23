Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 508,097 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $275,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI opened at $235.79 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.