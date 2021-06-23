Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $237,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after buying an additional 628,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after purchasing an additional 318,857 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.48. 7,917,834 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

