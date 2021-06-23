Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.08. 101,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $151.35 and a 1-year high of $221.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

